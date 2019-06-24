Benton County crews address road ‘washout’

Flash flooding has made driving difficult for motorists in Benton County.

Over a dozen roads and highways are closed because of either high waters or being completely washed out.

Road crews have been out since Sunday morning attempting to clean up debris and assess damage.

Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker explained what crews are doing now.

“What we’re on right now is the washout,” Barker said. “We go to all of the roads we know there’s going to be problems and take all of that washout, and we put it back in the place it needs to be.”

Barker said crews will continue the washout process and make any other needed repairs.