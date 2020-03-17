Benton County declares emergency; Hopes for federal funding

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County declares an emergency related to COVID-19.

County Judge Barry Moehring said the county decided to make the declaration after new CDC guidelines were released yesterday.

This allows the county to get state and federal funds for our first responders and health care providers.

Moehring said the extra money will go a long way in protecting our first responders.

“They’re requesting personal protection equipment for EMTs, paramedics, sheriff’s deputies, police officers and really that’s our front line of defense because those are the folks that have to deal with people in the field,” Moehring said.

He said this will translate to a safer environment for healthcare workers taking in patients at hospitals.