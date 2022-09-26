BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Administration Building will be dedicated to former Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford in a ceremony on September 29 at 5 p.m.

According to a press release, the Benton County Quorum Court passed a resolution in August 2022 to dedicate and honor former Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford, who initiated building the Benton County Administration Building and was still serving as County Judge when the building was opened in 1996. The Administration building has become the center of operations for Benton County services.

A plaque unveiling ceremony will be held in the lobby of the Administration building on Thursday, September 29 at 5 p.m. with a short reception afterward. The public is invited to attend.

Bruce Rutherford first served Benton County as a Deputy Sheriff between 1982-1988. Shortly thereafter, he was elected in office as County Judge where he would serve until 1996.

Rutherford is credited for several accomplishments including the creation of the Office of Emergency Communications, known commonly as CENCOM. After his time as County Judge, Rutherford would become a criminal investigator for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office starting in 2007 until his passing in 2017.