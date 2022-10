BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.

According to Benton County Public Information Officer Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting. She also confirmed that one deputy from the office has been placed on administrative leave.

This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.