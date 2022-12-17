BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A local law enforcement officer is dead after being hit by a truck in Bentonville during an escort to deliver materials for a Wreaths Across America event.

Detective Paul Newell, 51, was on duty during the Wreath Across America procession Saturday, December 17 when he was hit by a truck, according to Sheriff Shawn Holloway with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Paul Newell, 51, was hit by a truck during the Wreaths Across America procession and died (Benton County Sheriff’s Office).

The accident happened Saturday morning before 7:30 on Walton Boulevard. Bentonville Police responded to the crash to block the area off.

The Benton County Division of Public Safety posted the following information on its Facebook page Saturday morning.

“The Benton County Sheriff’s Office lost a great deputy this morning during a motorcycle escort crash. Please keep the family and the law enforcement brothers and sisters in your prayers. The [deputy’s] name has not yet been released to the public.”

Later that morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement, identifying Detective Newell as the person killed.

According to BCSO, Detective Newell had been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1998, starting in the detention division. During his law enforcement career, he served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, and lieutenant. Most recently, he was a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division.



A lawyer for Walmart, who was at the scene of the accident, told KNWA/FOX24 that law enforcement officers were escorting a Walmart truck for a Wreaths Across America event.

The annual Wreaths Across America event was scheduled to take place Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

The lawyer told KNWA/FOX24 that one of the escorting officers was hit and killed by the Walmart truck.

According to a veteran attending the Wreaths Across America event, there were a total of three trucks delivering wreaths to the Fayetteville National Cemetery, each from a Northwest Arkansas-based company: Walmart, Tyson and J.B. Hunt. According to the veteran, who did not want to be identified, the Walmart truck did not deliver its wreaths.

A Walmart spokesperson sent KNWA/FOX24 the following statement:

“We’re heartbroken about this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with Deputy Paul Newell’s loved ones. We value our partnerships with local law enforcement and will be cooperating with the investigation.”

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to the Bentonville Police Department and Wreaths Across America for further information.

Stay with KNWA & FOX24 for developments on this story.