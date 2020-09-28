Benton County drive-thru voter registration is Wednesday

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The League of Women Voters of Benton County is sponsoring a drive-thru voter registration on Wednesday, September 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The location is in the parking lot of 10 Box, 103 N. Dixieland in Rogers.

Forms can be filled out from your car and face/nose coverings are required for all participants.

Registrations must be received at the County Clerk’s office by October 5.

WHO IS THIS FOR?

Voter registration

Make a name or address change

VOTER QUALIFICATIONS:

U.S. citizen and Arkansas resident

18 years or older on Election Day

Not declared incompetent by a court

Not a convicted felon without your right to vote restored

REMEMBER!

Election day is Nov. 3

Registration deadlines: By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 5In person: Oct. 5

Absentee ballot deadlines: Request: Oct. 27Return by mail: Received by Nov. 3Return in person: Nov. 2 by close of business

Early voting: Oct. 19 – Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live