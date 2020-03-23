Benton County runoff early voting begins tomorrow

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for a Benton County runoff election will go on as scheduled despite concerns over COVID-19.

The runoff election is for two state representative races, Districts 90 and 91.

Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker said restrictions will be put in place to protect voters.

Only one person will be allowed at a time to cast their ballot.

Disinfecting wipes, sprays, latex gloves, and hand sanitizer will be available and all poll workers will be wearing gloves and masks.