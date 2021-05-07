Benton County Emergency Management host vaccine clinic at First Friday

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those who attended First Friday in Bentonville had the opportunity to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Benton County Emergency Management hosted the clinic today with Collier Drug and Downtown Bentonville, Inc.

Officials put on the event in light of the COVID-19 vaccine being open to anyone ages 16 and up.

Attendees could receive either their first or second dose of the vaccine for free.

Michael waddle, director of Benton County Emergency Management said, “We just thought this would be a good opportunity to give the vaccine out at First Friday. Surprisingly, we have had a pretty decent turnout.”

If you’re a business owner and want to host a vaccine clinic for your employees, waddle encourages you to reach out to the bentonville division of safety.