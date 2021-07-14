Benton County emergency rental assistance funds still available for residents

News
Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Have you or someone you know been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are unable to pay rent or utility bills?

Back in February, Benton County partnered with Hark at Excellerate Foundation to provide Emergency Rental Assistance funds to support residents. Since launching, the collaboration has given $3 million out of $8 million to residents, meaning funds are still available for qualifying residents.

To qualify, households must have an annual income of approximately $60k or less, depending on family size.

Other requirements do apply. For more information and to see if you qualify, call 2-1-1 or visit the Hark NWA website.

