BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County fair kicks off September 28 in Bentonville.

The festivities will take place at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Southwest Regional Airport Drive.

Gates open at 9 a.m. each day of the fair.

Events include a carnival, a youth bike rodeo contest hosted by the Bentonville police, and live music from the Butler Creek Boys, School of Rock youth band, and Funk Factory.