BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —The Benton County Fair officially opens at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 and runs through Saturday, October 1.

Just as Benton County keeps getting bigger and bigger, so does its fair. At this year’s fair you can expect more livestock auctions, more food trucks and more nightly entertainment.

Check out the full schedule here.

You can also get an up close view of the Express Pros Clydesdales. The Clydesdales will be at the fair each day and available for pictures and pets.

Garrett Bovard with the Express Clydesdales said one of the Clydesdales weighs more than 2,000 pounds and has hooves the size of dinner plates. He also said their black and white coloring make them even more rare to see at a county fair.

“They’re really rare and they’re just gentle giants. They love to be pet and people love to hang out with them. It’s just a pretty special experience,” said Bovard.

If you head out to the fair, you’ll also be able to meet this year’s Benton County queens. They will be out at the fairgrounds each day.

“Food, drinks, fun, and family, I think it’s just a great environment to bring your friends and family and hang out during the week,” said Savanah Wulff, Ms. Benton County.

Many of the food, clothing and pumpkin vendors at the 2022 fair said after dealing with inflated prices to run their shops, your business at the fair is even more important this year.

Tickets for the fair are $10 Tuesday through Thursday and $15 Friday and Saturday. The ticket cost includes the rides as well.