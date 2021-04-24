Benton County first dose clinic number drop by more than 50%

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton County held a quorum meeting and one of the most concerning points on the agenda was vaccination turnout.

Benton County vaccination data shows in the last several weeks’ turnout for the first doses at clinics has gone from 1,230 to 576, and this week as of Thursday Benton County has only seen 268. We spoke to Benton County’s Judge Barry Moehring and he says this is a problem they’re investing in solving. One possible solution is an amendment to reallocate Cares Act Funding to reexamine distribution strategies.

“The funding initiative is to start thinking about what the solutions are. So were going to be partnering up with Sebastian County, Washington County, and the NWA council. Were going to be doing some survey work on why we’re finding some hesitancy on taking the vaccine,” says Moehring.

Moehring also acknowledged the majority of vaccine clinics being scheduled from 9:00 to 5:00 probably doesn’t fit into a lot of peoples schedules ,which is why they’ve been working to schedule more on the weekend.