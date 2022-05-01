BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County is getting closer to distributing its $54 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

At Thursday’s quorum court meeting, Melody Kwok, communications director of Benton County, said the quorum court first allocated money to different county projects.

“The internal expenditures for Benton County those were things like we are updating the restrooms in the courthouse, we’re doing some ventilation for our Cencom,” Kwok said.

The quorum court then moved forward with about $1.6 million for nonprofits to the finance committee.

“The nonprofits that score 3.0 and above, there was about 10 of those a little less, that are gonna then go on to further discussion and finance,” Kwok said.

Kwok said the remaining nonprofits who applied for funding will now be asked for clarification on the planned uses of the funds to see if the county can still provide them with some help.

“Going to send emails to those and ask them basically for their their best offer sort of thing, what do they critically need funding for?” Kwok said.

$20 million of the $54 million ARP funds will be used for criminal justice purposes. County Judge Barry Moehring said there have been no set plans yet for the criminal justice money. He said whatever the uses are, they will be made sure to be in compliance with the federal rules.