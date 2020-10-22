Benton County has first in-person jury trial since pandemic started

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County will have its first in-person jury since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Benton County Courthouse shut its doors on March 16, making everything remote until about a month ago.

During this time, court cases still continued virtually.

Prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith said the county is down 300 cases compared to this time last year.

“That’s important for our community to have the system of justice work and to have bad guys taken off the street and put in jail where they belong when they are a threat to our community and in order to do that we simply have to be back,” Smith said.

Everyone involved in today’s trial were required to wear a mask.