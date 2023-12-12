BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today marks two years since Officer Kevin Apple Day was established, and the Pea Ridge community is still keeping the fallen officer’s memory alive.

Kevin Apple was a patrol officer at the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years before he was killed in the line of duty on June 26, 2021.

Lt. John Langham with the Pea Ridge Police Department worked with Apple and remembers his sense of humor.

“He always went out of his way to make people laugh and to put a smile on their face every day,” Langham said.

Since 2021, the Pea Ridge community and first responders have used blue lights to honor Apple, whose badge number was 1212.

Residents can receive free blue lights provided by F.L. Davis Ace Hardware and they’re asked to place them on their front porches.

“We certainly appreciate Ace doing that. That’s something that they don’t have to do when they do that to be part of the memory,” Langham said.

Joe Hinchcliff, store manager of F.L. Davis Ace Hardware in Pea Ridge says it’s important for them to be a part of the community to help raise awareness of what happened to Apple.

“It’s just a terrible tragedy. And if we can do one little thing just to help out, it would be just a wonderful thing,” Hinchcliff said.

The Benton County Courthouse is also lit with blue lights to help remember Apple, a tradition that started in 2022.

“This is a very unique occasion and something that we definitely hold near and dear to our hearts,” said Brian Armas, Benton County Justice of the Peace.

Armas says in addition to being a good officer, Apple was a big part of the community.

“He is someone that will forever be cherished and remembered in Pea Ridge, and we wanted to make sure that we extended that to all of Benton County,” Armas said.

The Pea Ridge community and first responders also remember Apple every year on June 26, the anniversary of his death.