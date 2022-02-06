BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Benton County is looking to get public input on how it can improve high-speed internet access. The county is hosting two town hall meetings where it wants people to come out and share their experiences accessing the internet.

The Arkansas Legislative Council approved a contract for the Broadband Development Group to create a master plan for broadband development for the entire state. Benton County will contribute to the plan through the feedback it gets in the town hall meetings.

The plan will lead to funding recommendations on how to use money to improve internet access. Judge Berry Moerhing said the funds could come from the American Rescue Plan and the recently passed infrastructure bill.

Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox said keeping infrastructure up with his growing community will be key over the next few years. He said his community knows the struggle of accessing reliable internet firsthand.

“We were having some issues with people not having any broadband, so the library was also able to get some grants so now people can rent out laptops with the ability to hook straight on to the internet,” he said.

Heartland Forward is a non-profit based in Bentonville that is helping communities across Arkansas use money, like what’s coming from the infrastructure bill, towards broadband internet.

“A lot of people originally think that it’s a rural issue and there’s not infrastructure in the ground in rural communities, but it’s just as much an urban issue,” said Angie Cooper, Chief Program Officer with Heartland Forward. “Urban areas they may know where the technology exists, but they may have an affordability gap.”

Heartland Forward’s Connecting the Heartland initiative is aiming to bridge the digital divide through a number of different programs on the state and local level. It plans to engage policymakers. community leaders and digital equity advocates along the way.

Benton County’s town hall meetings is on Monday at the Gentry Public Library at 6pm. The second is on February 16th at the NEBCO building Garfield, also at 6pm.

Anyone in the state of Arkansas can contribute to the conversation through this survey.