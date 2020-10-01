Benton County hosts Q and A session for confused voters

Tuesday night all eyes were on the presidential debate as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head to head on a number of issues, including absentee voting.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday night all eyes were on the presidential debate as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head to head on a number of issues, including absentee voting.

Wednesday, the Benton County Clerk’s Office worked to clear up some voter confusion.

With a virtual Q and A session Wednesday afternoon, staff emphasized that your vote is safe if you send it in, but they say there are some alternatives as well.

If you requested an absentee ballot earlier, but now feel uncomfortable mailing it in, you still have time to change your method of voting.

Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell said you just need to get the ballot that was sent to you back to the county clerk’s office.

Then, you’re clear to vote in-person on election day.

You can also hand deliver your absentee ballot to the clerk’s office instead of mailing it.

But Harrell said there’s no reason not to trust the mail-in process.

​”There’s so much misinformation out there on a national level that does not apply to Benton County,” she said. “The way that other states do things, things that are happening in other areas of the country, and it’s just not that way in Benton County.”

If you missed this Q and A, don’t worry there’s another one set for Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

You can pre-register now.