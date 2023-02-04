BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Police found an unresponsive man in his cell around 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 according to a press release sent from Sheriff Shawn Holloway.

Inmate Timothy Plank was taken to Northwest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway by Benton County Sheriff’s Officer Internal Affairs Division and the Criminal Investigation Division.

Plank was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, four charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a correctional facility employee, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property, and obtaining drugs by fraud, according to Sheriff Holloway.