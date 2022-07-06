BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County Detention Center inmate has filed a lawsuit against the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and two individuals, stating that there was “deliberate indifference” to his “serious medical needs.”

Asher Joseph Rosenzweig, 32, filed the civil suit in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court on June 28, citing five specific dates on which incidents occurred at the Detention Center. The suit also alleges that “excessive force” was used that put the plaintiff “in imminent danger of physical injury.”

In detailing the facts of the case, Rosenzweig states that the first incident occurred on the day he was arrested and taken into custody on May 17. His filing explains that he was “stripped of multiple wraps and braces” that allowed him to walk properly due to a fractured knee cap. He says that he disclosed all of his injuries to detention center staff but was still placed in a general population pod, which the suit calls “deliberate indifference” to his medical needs.

The next two incidents detailed in the filing note that he was denied access to a large brace and medical compression pants on two separate occasions due to “policies put into place by lead nurse Tracey Robinson.” Nurse Robinson and Deputy Laralyn Koster are the other two defendants named in the suit.

Rosenzweig also states that Deputy Koster made physical contact with his injured knee “repeatedly with her foot” during a “shake down” on a different day.

“I believe that Benton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Laralyn Koster and Lead Nurse Tracey Robinson’s widespread practice of deliberate indifference, excessive force, and putting me in danger of serious physical injury has violated my Constitutional rights,” he states in the suit.

Rosenzweig is seeking $200,000 in compensatory damages and $50,000 in punitive damages.

“I am entitled to this amount of money because my injuries are life-altering,” he notes. “In my present condition I am physically unable to perform necessary, everyday tasks. I will not be able to work or provide for my family.”

The suit continues by stating, “I am asking for $50,000 in punitive damages to punish Benton County Sheriff’s office for their widespread practices of violating my Constitutional rights and to prevent future misconduct.”

Rosenzweig was arrested by the Rogers Police Department for shoplifting and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.