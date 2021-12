BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Update: The ban has been lifted.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 24 hour burn ban has been issued in Benton County due to high winds, according to Benton County Fire Marshal Gary Yarno.

No outdoor burning of any kind is permitted.

Yarno will give an update on Thursday, Nov. 25 of the status.