Benton County jail dealing with COVID-19 cases in triple-digits

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County jail has 190 detainees and 16 employees who are positive with COVID-19, according to a congregate settings report from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) from November 2, 2020.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Public Information Office Shannon Jenkins said another round of COVID-19 testing was done this week of approximately 650 tests. “We do not have all the numbers yet, but the Health Department has asked we defer numbers to them.”

On Thursday, November 5, a concerned parent of an asthmatic detainee said her daughter is surrounded by other girls who are COVID-19 positive. “They’re being made to sit at the table all day long, they’re not allowed to have bed rest, and for her to get her inhaler she has to stand for 20 or 30 minutes trying to get someone’s attention.” The woman said her daughter filled out grievances for a week before finally getting tested. Concerned mom of an inmate

KNWA/FOX24 asked BCSO about the situation. Jenkins said, “the inmate has been seen by medical and is being monitored. All inmates have access to medical staff … [they’re] on-site 24/7.”

On Friday, November 6, the state reported 1,870 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths. Nearly 100,000 Arkansans have recovered from the virus.