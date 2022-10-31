BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County jail deputy was arrested on October 30 in Bentonville and is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.

A press release from Lt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office stated that Derek Lee Stamps, 34, was driving a “county issued, non-enforcement unmarked vehicle” at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the Benton County jail and released on the morning of October 31.

Cpl. Adam McInnis of the Bentonville Police Department confirmed the arrest and added that Stamps was a jailer for the county. The Sheriff’s Office statement said that Stamps is “no longer employed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.”

“Sheriff Holloway does not condone unlawful misconduct and holds employees to high standards,” that statement added.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.