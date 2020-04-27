Benton County JP Brent Meyers dies

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Justice of the Peace Brent Meyers died on Saturday after an eight-year battle with cancer, according to a release from Meyers’ family on Monday.

Meyers was first elected to the Benton County Quorum Court in 2012 to represent District 14, where he served on the court’s finance committee. His family describes him as a tireless advocate for expanded emergency services, infrastructure improvements, and personal property rights, never backing down from what he felt was right.

He was an avid outdoorsman and family man. Meyers served in and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves in the 1960s.

He is survived by five children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, with one on the way.