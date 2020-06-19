Benton County JP compares masks to burqas and talks about a ‘coup’

Michelle Chiocco: "We are in the middle of a coup and we have a limited time to fight it"

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County Justice of the Peace (JP) said wearing a mask is similar to wearing a burqa. She said, in her opinion, it’s more of a political statement to silence people.

JP for Bella Vista, Michelle Chiocco spoke at the Republican Women’s meeting on Wednesday, June 17, where she also said, “we are in the middle of a coup and we have a limited time to fight it.”

Bella Vista JP Michelle Chiocco speaking at a Benton County Republican Women’s group on Wed., June 17, 2020. Arkansas.



Governor Asa Hutchinson said he had not seen the video when asked about burqa versus face mask. But, he said, “this reflects that people have different views on masks and that we need to preach the message that it’s a public health issue and not a political issue.”

In the video, Chiocco said she rarely gets emails, but now she’s getting hundreds just in the last few days about current event topics — defunding the police, Washington County’s 287(g) program, COVID 2.0 and alternative ways to vote.

Young Democrats of Arkansas shared the video via Twitter showing Chiocco holding a mask and what appears to be a burqa.

This was said by a Justice Of the Peace at the Benton a County Republican Women meeting. This is absolutely intolerant, inaccurate, and prejudiced. Wearing a mask saves lives, but ignorance kills.



Call Michelle at 479-295-1722 #arpx pic.twitter.com/7whB9uQKNj — Young Democrats of Arkansas (@YDArkansas) June 17, 2020

Statement from Young Democrats of Arkansas’ Vice President Micah Wallace:

“As Arkansans are dealing with record unemployment and a global health crisis, Justice of the Peace Michelle Chiocco’s comments are both scientifically inaccurate and blatantly Islamophobic. Benton County doesn’t need elected officials at any level throwing around blatantly false and xenophobic attacks against already marginalized groups. Local politicians directly impact our day to day lives, and this type of rhetoric reflects poorly on our community and state. Young Democrats feel incredibly appreciative that Democratic Party of Benton County Chair Kelley Boyd is running to fill this seat on the Quorum Court.”

BENTON COUNTY JUSTICES OF THE PEACE

The quorum court is a legislative body of the county government. There are 15 members (Justices of the Peace) who are elected to two-year terms. Each JP represents a district of about an equal population. The County Clerk serves as the secretary of the Quorum Court, according to the Benton County website. Chiocco’s term finishes at the end of the year.

The Arkansas Association of Counties (AAC) does not regulate county of district officials’ behavior. “Each elected body — whether the county judge or the quorum court — is an independent arm of local government,” according to AAC Communications Director Christy Smith. “Each elected official is responsible for his or her own behavior.”

The AAC’s mission supports and promotes the idea that all elected officials must have the opportunity to act together “in order to solve mutual problems as a unified group,” according to its website.

BURQA VS NIQAB

When Chiocco stated, “burqa,” she may have misspoken. A burqa is a “long, loose garment covering the whole body from head to feet, worn in public by many Muslim women,” according to a Merriam-Webster dictionary definition. However, a niqab covers the face except for the eyes and is worn by some Muslim women, again, according to a Merriam-Webster dictionary definition.

An email was sent to Chiocco, and a voicemail could not be left because her mailbox was full. At the time of publishing, she had not responded.