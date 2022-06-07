BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Landowners in Benton County held a meeting in Bentonville to talk about how best to protect their properties against flooding.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was on hand to answer questions, many of which had to do with a potential solution that gained some traction like removing gravel from the bottom of riverbeds to deepen streams.

“These things can be very expensive. They’re even more expensive though if you have to undo what you did because you shouldn’t have done it,” Benton County extension agent Johnny Gunsaulis said.

Call (479) 271-1060 with any questions about what can be done to protect property from flooding.