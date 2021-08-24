Benton County launches American Rescue Plan website for funding applications

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Benton County American Rescue Plan Committee has launched a website for organizations to apply for funding.

The county is getting $54 million in ARP funding over the next two years. The committee wants to put towards things like public health and economic recovery, county employees, criminal justice, county facilities and infrastructure.

Organizations should apply on the website to show that their activities support the public health response, or that they’ve been economically hurt by the pandemic.

“Organizations can go and fill out that application that asks questions like how was your organization impacted by COVID? What would you propose to do with ARP funds? How many people would be impacted, affected and helped?” said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring.

He said the first round of applications should be submitted by the end of October, and then the ARP Committee will meet to go over them. As the county gets its second wave of the full $54 million, there will be a second round of applications.

The county’s ARP committee is holding two more public meetings, one on Thursday about criminal justice, and one next Tuesday on infrastructure. Both meetings are at 6pm.