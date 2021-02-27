Benton County Libertarian Party organizes trash pickup

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Libertarian Party organized a trash-cleaning get-together Saturday near Highway 112.

Donned in orange vests, the group picked up litter along that stretch of the road.

Party secretary Jake Simpson says drivers should be mindful of the businesses along the highway before littering.

“Nobody wants to see trash along the side of the road. Nobody wants to see beer bottles and masks. A lot of masks. A lot of masks on the side of the road, you’ll find right now. So it’s just good to give back,” Simpson said.

Simpson also said the libertarian group goes and cleans up around every three months.