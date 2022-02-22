FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton County is trying to work ahead of the winter storms headed for our area.

They say road crews are out in full force prepping the roads, and they say you should be taking all the proper precautions now to be home for at least 48 hours.

Tuesday crews were out pre-treating roads with a base of a salt brine mixture tomorrow, the focus will be on applying salt and sand to give those out on the streets a little more grip.

Nonetheless, locals, we spoke with say it’s not just the roads they’re worried about; ice weighing on trees and powerlines could also be a real concern.

“If you have an alternative power source, you need to make sure that it’s hooked up correctly, tested in advance, don’t have any of it running inside your home, or carbon monoxide could affect you, unfortunately,” says Robert McGowen, administrator of public safety for Benton County.

Road crews say if we do get as much ice as projected, they’ll need mother nature’s help to clear it out.

However, they’ll be layering salt, sand, and melting solutions as the weather accumulate to help speed up the melting process.