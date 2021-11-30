Benton County looks into improving broadband internet access

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — High speed internet could soon make its way to all parts of Benton County.

The county is partnering with Broadband Development Group to see what areas of the county need better broadband coverage.

County Judge Barry Moehring says although the county has a perception of having high speed internet, that’s not really the case.

“It’s really important that we raise our hand, particularly with this survey, and working with the group hired by the state of Arkansas to say, look, we have broadband internet issues in Benton county as well,” Moehring said. “We actually are a very rural county, and we need to find out what that problem really is.”

A town hall meeting will take place December 3 at 7 a.m. at the Kiwanis Club in Gravette to hear from residents of northwest Benton County.

A link to a survey can be found here.