ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Will your kids be taking a packed lunch from home or paying for school lunch and breakfast?

Some schools in Benton County, such as Decatur, have free lunch and breakfast. Rogers public schools have free breakfast but different lunch prices depending on grade level.

School District Grade Breakfast Lunch Rogers K-5th FREE $2.45 Rogers 6th-8th FREE $2.95 Rogers 9th-12th FREE $3.10 Bentonville K-6th $2.05 $2.86 Bentonville 7th-12 $2.05 $3.05 Gravette PK-5th $1.35 $2.35 Gravette 6th-12th $1.60 $2.60 Siloam Springs K-8th $1.50 $2.35 Siloam Springs 9th-12th $1.50 $2.85 Pea Ridge PK-6th $1.70 $2.30 Pea Ridge 7th-12th $1.70 $2.55 Gentry ALL $1.60 $2.95

Below is a chart that shows how much lunch and breakfast cost parents weekly and monthly. Parents can always reach out to their child’s school and find out if they qualify for free or reduced lunch.