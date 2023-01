BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says it received a recent report of a man who family members say has been missing since around 1987.

Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington lived in the Rogers and Bentonville areas. Pennington would now be 59 years old.

The sheriff’s office asks if anyone has any information on Pennington’s whereabouts, contact Lt. Hunter Petray at 479-271-1009 or hunter.petray@bentoncountyar.gov.