Benton County man sentenced to 106 years for child sex crimes

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County man is sentenced to serve more than a century behind bars on child sex crimes.

Earlier this month Richard Goad Sr. pleaded guilty to several charges including , engaging children in sexual explicit conduct, rape, and sexually grooming a child.

He was arrested in September 2019 after he was found with child porn.

He also admitted to raping a 10-year-old and 17-year-old girl.

The 77-year-old will serve 106 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.