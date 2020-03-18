Benton County moves forward with runoff election

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite the concerns over COVID-19, Benton County is moving forward with its runoff election.

The runoff election is for two state representative races, Districts 90 and 91.

Right now, Election Day is set for March 31. You can vote early starting March 24.

However, with recent health concerns, things might be a little different at the polls.

“We will take extra precautions for sanitizing all of our voting equipment. We will handle our line management probably a little differently than we have in the past. We’re probably going to at least during early voting ask people to wait outside the building,” Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell said.

The Benton County Clerk’s Office is reminding people, they can also request an absentee ballot and turn it in through e-mail, fax or mail.

If you do that, you have to return your ballot by March 24.