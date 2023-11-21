ROGERS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County offices are back open after lightning forced the Rogers, Gravette, and Siloam Springs locations to shut down Monday afternoon.

Benton County Communications director Melody Kwok says that around noon on Monday, power outages in the Rogers location were reported. Kwok says the lightning struck the Roger office’s main generator.

The lightning strike caused partial electric outages and disrupted server communication with the Gravette and Siloam Springs locations resulting in denial of services.

Offices were then forced to close down. The IT department feared public data and record loss, but Kwok says this was a concern

“We need to make sure that that data is secure, and that we didn’t lose anything. It was a concern that maybe the strike could have damaged things, but thankfully, all the data was secure,” says Kwok.

All offices have resumed normal operations.