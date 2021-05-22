Benton County officials anticipate FEMA to look at flood damage

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton County is expecting the Federal Emergency Management Agency to come look at damage next week.

For many northwest Arkansas families, April showers resulted in May cleanups.

“This is the first time it’s gotten really, really bad,” Reina Diaz said.

Reina Diaz and Michael Clark both experienced flooding in April.

“The biggest concern right now is when we go back in, making sure it’s a safe place to live,” Clark said.

The widespread damage across the county led to Benton County Judge Barry Moehring declaring an emergency disaster.

“The city saw- like most of northwest Arkansas- a massive amount of water in a very short time frame,” said Lowell Mayor Chris Moore. “There were several homes that were damaged pretty significantly.”

More said the city saw significant flood damage, and thanks to the Emergency Disaster Declaration, he will be able to request assistance for the city from FEMA.

“It’s time and money at this point,” Moore said. “I have the time I just don’t have the money, so we’re hoping we can get some money from the state and federal level so we can get this fixed.”

Moore said he will meet with Benton County officials Tuesday morning to discover damages being covered federally. FEMA is expected to assess Benton County damages on Monday.

If you have experienced flooding in Benton County and still need to report it, click here.