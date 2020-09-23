Benton County officials host webinar on absentee ballots

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Election day is coming up in a few weeks and local county officials are making sure you are prepared to have your voice heard.

Benton County hosted a webinar to get you prepared to fill out your absenstee ballot if you are planning on voting that way.

Officials went over what you need to do to complete your absentee ballot as well as other ways you can make sure your vote is counted.

“One way to have your voice be heard is by voting and so we really encourage people to create their plan for early voting, election day or absentee. There are several ways you can vote. You can fill out your ballot beforehand, you can vote during early voting, and also you can vote on election day,” said Channing Barker, Benton County communications director.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 27.