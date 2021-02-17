Benton County officials provide Wednesday update on condition of roads

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Communication Director Channing Barker and Public Service Administrator Jay Frasier provided an update on road conditions following a second round of snow over Northwest Arkansas.

Frasier explained the importance of treating intersections and hills even if they may be isolated.

“That slush is very slick… It makes it really slick, it makes it harder to get started when that light changes or when you pull away from the stop sign.” he said.

Frasier explained that primary roads are treated first, followed by secondary county roads.

Watch the full video here: