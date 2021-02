BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton County opens a new line of communication for its residents.

The Text My Gov platform makes it easier to report issues like flooded roads or to see if there’s a burn ban in your area.

Text “HI” to (479) 269-3466 to sign up.

This is not for emergencies. If you need immediate help, call 911.