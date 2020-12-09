Benton County PD hosts “Shop with a Cop”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The pandemic was not stopping the Benton County Sheriff’s Office from delivering some holiday cheer to kids in need through the annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ program.

Normally, kids are paired with a deputy to do their shopping together but due to COVID-19, the officers did the shopping in advance, and surprised the kids at school.

“There’s just nothing happier than seeing some of the smiles that come on these kids’ faces when you walk up or you’re able to shop with them and present them with all these gifts and everything,” said Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office delivered gifts to about 60 kids today in schools all over Benton County. Shop with a Cop is paid for entirely by donations and fundraising efforts in the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers