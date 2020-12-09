Benton County PD hosts “Shop with a Cop”

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The pandemic was not stopping the Benton County Sheriff’s Office from delivering some holiday cheer to kids in need through the annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ program.

Normally, kids are paired with a deputy to do their shopping together but due to COVID-19, the officers did the shopping in advance, and surprised the kids at school.

“There’s just nothing happier than seeing some of the smiles that come on these kids’ faces when you walk up or you’re able to shop with them and present them with all these gifts and everything,” said Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office delivered gifts to about 60 kids today in schools all over Benton County. Shop with a Cop is paid for entirely by donations and fundraising efforts in the community.