BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to get a new resource to assist in search and rescue. This comes months after the search for a missing father and son on Beaver Lake took more than three weeks.

Benton County plans on purchasing an underwater drone, to help the search and rescue team to become faster and safer.

The underwater drone would cost around $154,000. While search and rescue workers can dive up to 100 feet, an underwater drone can go to 10,000 feet below the water.

Benton County operations major, Major Kenneth Paul, says he hopes this tool will improve safety for the divers. This is after a diver on the team had a medical issue during that search for the missing kayakers in March.

“He got to 50 foot and he started having really severe nosebleeds. So we had the surface and we had to take him to the EMS unit on site and then by the time we got the other diversity offering to go back in the water, you know, a couple of hours had passed. So just, just a speeding up of, of the entire process would be a huge benefit,” said Paul.

The Mennonite Disaster Service in Carroll County helped assist in the March dive. That situation led them to purchase the underwater drone for its team.

Ted Hostetler is the team leader for the the MDSR. Between training with the new drone, and learning from past dives, he says his team feels more prepared for the future.

“Still, we’re very excited about what we see with the experience from the past. Like in March, a recovering these bodies are for real And now we have equipment to be able to do that,” said Hostetler.

Complete with a radar and four cameras, the drone can also be used to help locate other items under water.

“And it’s not just for people like we use this, that he can use it for evidence recovery. Like people throw guns in water, they throw phones in the water. You know, anything that you can you could put in the water, we could send the drone down to look for,” said Paul.

The department plans to bring the idea to October’s Quorum Court meeting for approval. That’s when the sheriff’s department finds out if the county will approve the purchase of the drone.

If the drone is approved, it will take four weeks to order and teams will begin training immediately.