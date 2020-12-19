Benton County prepares for special election

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A special election will take place in Gentry on February 9 and Benton County Election Committee met to prepare.

The vote will decide whether alcohol can be sold on Sundays in city limits. As far as preparations are concerned, officials said the special election will be very straightforward.

“It’s on a much smaller scale. That’s about all I got because we’ll be doing everything we did for the general election,” Election County Coordinator Kim Dennison said.

Officials remind residents to check their voter registration and head to vote.bentoncountyar.gov for any additional information.