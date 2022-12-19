BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Emergency Management Agency is advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into Christmas weekend.

According to a media release from the county, the National Weather Service is forecasting subzero temperatures, high winds, rain, and snow starting on Thursday morning. The unseasonably cold temperatures are expected to continue into Friday and through the weekend.

Due to this forecast, Benton County is preparing for “all outcomes of winter weather.” The Benton County Road Department is preparing a salt brine mixture to treat county roads and bridges on Tuesday and Wednesday. The release also asks residents to keep an eye out for road crews and to allow room for drivers to treat the roads.

The county advises the public to be ready for dangerous driving conditions beginning on Thursday and potentially into the weekend.

“We are advising the public to limit travel during the weather event as vehicles will struggle in the subzero temperatures and high winds could result in white-out conditions,” the release states. “Flash freezing is a potential for Thursday/Friday and could result in patches of ice on our roadways. Drivers are advised to stay off the roads as much as possible.”

The public can stay up to date on the weather and find severe weather preparedness information on the social media pages for the Benton County Department of Emergency Management and Benton County Government.