FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “We’re taking this storm extremely seriously; we know that we’re going to have a significant winter storm event,” says Benton County Judge Barry Moehring.

In Benton County, it is all hands on deck preparing for a potentially dangerous winter storm. County officials say everyone in the area should be taking this as seriously as they are.

“We want individuals to be prepared for 48-72 hours depending on the severity of the event,” says Robert McGowen with the Public Safety Division.

This means you should be thinking about “make sure you have everything downloaded that you need to, make sure you have batteries in the flashlight and everything is charged up, make sure you have the food, water, and medications you need now. If you have a home generator make sure you know how to use that safely,” says Michael Waddle.

The County Sheriffs Department says in the case of in-climate weather, it will be doing additional wellness checks on the at-risk population, but it’s also asking locals to step up and do their part.

“We ask that neighbors check on neighbors, and if you have a neighbor that you suspect needs some help or some checking on, then you need to call central communications, and yes, we will send a deputy out to check on them,” says Chief Meyer Gilbert.

Chief Gilbert also asks you to stay off the roads during the worst of the weather for your safety.

“When you go out sightseeing, and you get run off the road, then that takes away some resources that we have that might be needed to rescue someone who is handicapped or someone who is in a home who needs some help, and we need to come and help you,” says Chief Gilbert