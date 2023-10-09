BENTON COUNTY, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith announced his resignation on October 9 from the position he has held since 2015.

Smith, a familiar face in the local legal community, revealed his decision to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a call the same day.

Smith informed Sanders that he will be stepping down from his role as prosecuting attorney at the end of October. He has accepted a new opportunity as a senior counsel on Walmart’s legal team.

“With law enforcement, the prosecutors that we have, I think that we have a great group of folks,that will keep this community safe. And so, I am just going to be a cheerleader for them and I just wish the best for them,” Smith said.

His departure leaves an opening that Sanders will fill in the coming weeks.