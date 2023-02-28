BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Quorum Court approves a special election over the Beaver Lake Fire Department dues.

The fire department is looking to raise its dues by about $50 to help improve staffing. Benton County Justice of the Peace Jeff Dunn says the vote on Feb. 28 is the right thing to do.

“Trying to do this via petition though, when you read the law, it looks that’s possible. There was so much opposition this quorum court decided it needed to go to the people if it was to move forward,” Dunn said.

The special election will be held on May 9.