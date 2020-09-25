Benton County Quorum Court celebrates bigger meeting space

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Quorum Court celebrates its expansion, giving justices the ability to meet at a safe distance.

Because of the health crisis, facility adminstator Bryan Beeson said justices of the peace were not able to use the old 1200 square-foot room they usually use because it was too small.

For months, the quorum court has had to meet in another court room, but today they were able to meet for the first time in their own space with an additional 800 square feet to be socially distant.

“It went from 1,200 to 2,000 square feet. We had great memories in there and now we’re just so glad to be back because we had been having to go to other places for quorum court,” he said. “Now that we’re back tonight, I’ve heard nothing but positive items tonight from the people in here tonight.”

Because of the larger space, Beeson said the county now has additional space for events like blood drives and even a polling location in the upcoming election.