BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Quorum Court is considering making changes to its permit requirements for people living outside of city limits.

Right now, the county requires anyone who lives in those areas in the county to get a permit before building anything except for agricultural buildings.

Benton County is currently one of two counties in the state with these types of requirements. Justice of the Peace Bryan Armas says making some changes could give some residents more freedom when it comes to their property.

“If you buy a piece of land and you want to put a house on it, in 73 counties in Arkansas, you don’t have to pull a permit. You can do whatever it is you want to do with your land and the government trusts that what you are doing, you are willing and capable without their intervention or insight,” Armas said.

Armas says he wants to hear from people about the possible changes. The quorum court is set to meet again on June 5 at 6 p.m.