BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Quorum Court continues to discuss how it will give funds out to the community.

Members talked about giving county employees an extra vacation day and giving employees another “floating day”.

They also talked about alcohol sales in Decatur. The ordinance to sell alcohol on Sundays in Decatur passed which means the city will hold an election.

The alcohol sales election will be on May 24.