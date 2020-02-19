Benton County Quorum Court hears second amendment sanctuary proposal

BENTON COUNTY, Ark, (KNWA) — The Benton County Quorum Court weighed in on a proposal to declare the county a second amendment sanctuary.

The issue was tabled on Tuesday night (Feb. 18).

The ordinance was proposed by Michael Kalagias, the President of Benton County’s Libertarian Party.

If it were to pass in the future, the county won’t be able to spend money on enforcing laws that some believe violate gun owner rights, like red flag laws.

It would also not trump any state or federal gun laws.

Others like Shiela Gallagher, oppose the proposal, saying it’s unconstitutional and believes it sends a negative message that can hinder growth in Benton County.

“This is way beyond their job description, and it’s important to me that they not do something that’s just symbolic….because it’s the symbols in our politics today that are separating us from eachother,” she said.

As far as the next step, the Quorum Court will appoint a subcommittee to further look into the second amendment sanctuary ordinance.