BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Quorum Court has decided to discuss ending a pandemic-era assistance program.

During its meeting on April 19, the quorum court heard a report from the organization that took on rental assistance during the pandemic.

According to that report, the program has doled out about $15 million while helping nearly 3,000 renters in the county. But, it looks like the program has run its course.

“We’re near the end of this program,” Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said. “COVID is waning, the need for the program is on the decline, they’re getting fewer and fewer applications. And, so our plan now is to phase out this program at the end of September which is when the actual federal expiration of the program occurs.

In October, when the omicron variant was surging, the county asked for an additional $20 million from the federal government.

Any money left over in that budget after September will be returned to the federal government.